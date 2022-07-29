iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Reduced by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,205,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after buying an additional 184,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,117,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,845,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $42.05. 75,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.