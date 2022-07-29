iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

