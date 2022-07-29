iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.36% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $158,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $56.18.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
