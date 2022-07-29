Ispolink (ISP) One Day Volume Tops $1.66 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Ispolink has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,584.40 or 0.99949973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00031711 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

