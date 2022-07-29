Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Electric’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at 8.53 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52 week low of 7.01 and a 52 week high of 12.04.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

