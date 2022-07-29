Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Cut to $214.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $206.31 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $206.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

