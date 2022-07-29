Jade Currency Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Jade Currency has a market cap of $101,388.31 and approximately $58,581.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00870424 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015948 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.
Jade Currency Profile
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com.
