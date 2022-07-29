James Hambro & Partners Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

