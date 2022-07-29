James Hambro & Partners Has $63.19 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,572 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 4.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners owned 0.14% of Amphenol worth $63,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

APH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. 3,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

