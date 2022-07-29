James Hambro & Partners Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 6.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $85,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $539.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average of $496.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $506.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,961 shares of company stock worth $62,130,565. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

