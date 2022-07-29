James Hambro & Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,168 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.7% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Comcast by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 241,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,400,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

