Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 464,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

