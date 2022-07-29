Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

