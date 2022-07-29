Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $39.48 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

