Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $61.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

