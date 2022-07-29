Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81.

