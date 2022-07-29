Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of BTI opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
