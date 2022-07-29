Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

