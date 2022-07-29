Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 30,297 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,297 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $95.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.