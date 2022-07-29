Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 453.6% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.77 during midday trading on Friday. 26,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

