Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($83.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.43 ($38.19) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.37 ($38.13) and a 1-year high of €69.96 ($71.39).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

