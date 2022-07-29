Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OC. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,793 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 933.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 183,917 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

