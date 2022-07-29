Jefferies Financial Group Trims dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Target Price to C$17.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DNTL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Price Performance

TSE DNTL traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.99. 55,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,345. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.35.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.