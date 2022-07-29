Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $6,583,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.