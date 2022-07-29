Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

