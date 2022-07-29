Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

JNCE stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 133,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.