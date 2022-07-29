Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance
JNCE stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on JNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.