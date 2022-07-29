JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $83.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 15.3 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.