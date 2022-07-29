JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Underweight

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

SAVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE SAVE opened at $25.66 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after acquiring an additional 826,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,159,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

