JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target to CHF 300

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 370 to CHF 300 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.00.
Roche stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
