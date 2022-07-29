JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after buying an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

