JulSwap (JULD) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $248,582.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.68 or 0.00758592 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001695 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

