Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 3,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAVL. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

