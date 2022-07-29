Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Position Increased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 764,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,320,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 440,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,139 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 291,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $9.08 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

