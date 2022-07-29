KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 6.5%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 77,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,690,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

KE Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of -1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $1,791,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

