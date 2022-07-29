Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Raised to €717.00 at UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €773.00 ($788.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $747.40.

PPRUY stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. Kering has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

