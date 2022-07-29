KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE PNR opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pentair has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Pentair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after purchasing an additional 227,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

