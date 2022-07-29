KeyCorp Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $25.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Squarespace from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Shares of SQSP opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $613,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Squarespace by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

