Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KCDMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 16,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,523. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

KCDMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HSBC lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.