Kinross Gold Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.37 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.