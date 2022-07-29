Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), reports. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

KGC stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 729,268 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 386,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.