Kivalliq Energy (CVE:KIV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Kivalliq Energy Co. (CVE:KIV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Kivalliq Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.

Kivalliq Energy Stock Up ∞

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Kivalliq Energy

(Get Rating)

Kivalliq Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for uranium and gold deposits. The company has the Angilak, Baker Basin, and the Baffin Gold Properties in Nunavut Territory; the Genesis Property in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba; and the Hatchet Lake Property in Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kivalliq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kivalliq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.