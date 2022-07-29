Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($46.43) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €26.50 ($27.04) to €21.30 ($21.73) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.76.

PHG opened at $21.06 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

