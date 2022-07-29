Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

