Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $18.00. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 545 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.