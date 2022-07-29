Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after purchasing an additional 962,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

