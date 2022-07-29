KUN (KUN) Tops One Day Volume of $6,674.00

KUN (KUN) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One KUN coin can now be bought for $4.17 or 0.00017306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KUN has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $8,342.49 and $6,674.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015647 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.
KUN Coin Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.
KUN Coin Trading
