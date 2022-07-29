KUN (KUN) Tops One Day Volume of $6,674.00

KUN (KUN) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One KUN coin can now be bought for $4.17 or 0.00017306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KUN has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $8,342.49 and $6,674.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

