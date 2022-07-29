LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $271.29 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

