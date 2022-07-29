Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research stock opened at $484.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

