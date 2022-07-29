Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $484.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.98.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

