Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at DA Davidson

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $484.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

